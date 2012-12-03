© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Flextronics to layoff 1'100 employees from Hungarian plants

Flextronics international's Hungarian segment has announced the layoff of 1'1000 employees from its Zalaegerszeg plants. The staff cut will take place in three stages and will start on December 3.

József Boros, director of the labour center in Zala county , stated that the company had given a notice of dismissal to roughly 500 workers in two rounds this year. And the company recently signaled the intention of letting an additional 1'100 employees, according to Portfolio.hu.



950 workers and 150 executives will be handed their notice of dismissal from December 3. Zalaegerszeg's two units will cut 800 jobs in December 2012, 150 in January 2013 and 150 more in February, the report continues.