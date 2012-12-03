© fotosonar dreamstime.com

Sharp discussing investments with Dell, Intel and Qualcomm

The Japanese electronics manufacturer has had a rough financial year and has now turned to looking for help from several technology companies.

Sharp has has offered a stake to Dell Inc., for a steady supply of display technology, according to The Wall Street Journal.



Except Dell, Sharp is also discussing with Qualcomm and Intel Corp. about capital contributions. Sharp is debating an investment of USD 244 million, from both Intel and Dell, while discussing smaller investments from Qualcomm. Whether the investment will be in the form of equity or debt is uncertain, the report continues.