© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Lifco bids on Note AB

"Lifco has long followed the development of Note, one of the leading contract manufacturers within the Nordics, and see that Note would be a good complement to Leab, Lifcos own business within this field with a turnover of approximately 450 million," writes the company.

"Note and Leab share the same strategic focus on small to medium series, which require high skills and flexibility."



Lifco offers SEK 8'000 in cash for each share of Note, which means that the total value of the offer amounts to approximately SEK 231 million.



Lifco is a business group which has a total turnover of approx SEK 5700 million and employs about 3100 people. Activities include subsidiaries in 30 countries with sales in more than 80 countries. The group is divided into six business areas: Dental Products, Machinery & Tools, Sawmill Equipment, Contract Manufacturing, Interiors for Vehicles and Environmental Technology.