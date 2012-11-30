© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Make or break for STMicro?

Chip giant STMicroelectronics has seen a number of rumors over the past few months.

Many believed that a new strategic course is essential for the Switzerland-based company. Most experts and analysts agree that a change is imminent. The question however, is in what form that change will come.



Total reorganization of operations or rather a fine-tuning of said operations.



Speculations - which STMicroelectronics has rejected - suggest that the company will split itself into two business units: one focused on analog and the other on digital ICs. Today (read Friday, November 30, 2012), STMicroelectronics announced that it will present a new strategic plan on December 10, 2012.



How radical the transformation will be, remains to be seen.