© mchudo dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 30, 2012
Siemens to spin-off Osram, 4,700 jobs cut.
12 percent of German lightbulb maker Osram's workforce will have to leave the company, or roughly 4,700 jobs.
The company will also sell factories, this to compete with its Asian rivals after being spun off from its parent company Siemens, Reuters reports.
Osram said on Friday that the company want to save EUR 1 billion within a three year period, with 50% of the savings coming from procurement, the report continues.
The company has, compared to its rivals, been slow to shift to LED from traditional incandescent bulbs, and the rivals has driven down prices by building up capacity.
The 106 year old brand is being spun off by Siemens itself, as a part of a renewal of its businesses which includes a EUR 6 billion savings plan. Siemens will give 80.5% of Osram to its shareholders and keep 17%.
At this time only two out of the 44 factories (in 16 countries) that Osram operates manufactures LEDs; Regensburg in Germany and Penang in Malaysia. But Osram aim to expand and to build a new Chinese plant to gain ground in the Asian market.
The cuts are said to take action by 2014, 4’300 outside Osram’s home market. Factory sales will cover half of that. Osram said the 400 jobs affected in Germany is in Berlin, Munich and Wipperfuerth.
Osram said on Friday that the company want to save EUR 1 billion within a three year period, with 50% of the savings coming from procurement, the report continues.
The company has, compared to its rivals, been slow to shift to LED from traditional incandescent bulbs, and the rivals has driven down prices by building up capacity.
The 106 year old brand is being spun off by Siemens itself, as a part of a renewal of its businesses which includes a EUR 6 billion savings plan. Siemens will give 80.5% of Osram to its shareholders and keep 17%.
At this time only two out of the 44 factories (in 16 countries) that Osram operates manufactures LEDs; Regensburg in Germany and Penang in Malaysia. But Osram aim to expand and to build a new Chinese plant to gain ground in the Asian market.
The cuts are said to take action by 2014, 4’300 outside Osram’s home market. Factory sales will cover half of that. Osram said the 400 jobs affected in Germany is in Berlin, Munich and Wipperfuerth.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments