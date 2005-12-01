Another European mobile<br> phone company for sale

According to the Swedish technology journal Ny Teknik, the French business group Safran wants to sell its mobile phone company Sagem.

The Safran group were last year formed by the fusion of the aeroplane maker Snecma and the electronics provider Sagem. At that time Snecma wanted to lay its hands on Sagem's electronics- and radio competence but the company is not interested in running the mobile business any further.



In September the Chinese Ningbo Bird entered a cooperation with Sagem. Their R&D operations are in many ways similar but they have separate trademarks for the mobile phones.



Sagem has less than 2% of the global mobile phone market.