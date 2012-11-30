© photong dreamstime.com

Schneider Electric choses MES from iTAC

Schneider Electric ITB, a manufacturer of the APC brand power protection and management solutions, has selected iTAC Software, as a MES solution across 14 facilities worldwide.

Scheduled to run for two years, the project scope includes Oracle ERP integration, Test, Assembly, SMD manufacturing, Repair and Shipping process traceability and conformity management, a Global Manufacturing Data Warehouse and Supply Chain Traceability.



The project deploys the Supply Chain Traceability (SCT) module, one of iTAC's most recent developments. SCT allows the fourteen Schneider Electric plants to leverage a global view of traceability data across Supply Chain movements around the globe.



David Burger, iTAC's CEO said "iTAC Software is very proud to have been selected by Schneider Electric ITB. In securing this contract, the iTAC.MES.Suite is once more recognized as a world class MES solution for high-tech discrete manufacturing. This is a great encouragement for us to continue developing and deploying our technology with market leaders around the globe."