Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology acquires HGV Vosseler

With the acquisition, Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology (IMT) is strengthening its presence in the market for process control and inspection in car making.

“With HGV Vosseler, we have acquired the best technology available on the market. The products have a good reputation with customers," statesDr. Rainer Ohnheiser, President & CEO of IMT. "This move enables us to provide our customers with total solutions in the field of quality processes in car body manufacture," he adds.



HGV ddoes 3D inline measuring solutions based on optical 3D measuring technology on robots which are primarily used for car body inspection directly on the production line in the automotive industry.



Effective immediately, Dr. Kai-Udo Modrich will be responsible for the new company, Carl Zeiss Machine Vision GmbH & Co KG. Under the ZEISS brand, the approx. 60 employees in Öhringen, Germany, will have future perspectives focused on further growth.