TBP invests in factory-wide Aegis MES and new Mydata line

TBP Electronics, a Dutch electronic subcontractors, has made an investment in a totally integrated SMT manufacturing solution from Mydata and manufacturing execution software from Aegis.

This solution will give TBP Electronics an expanded manufacturing capacity, together with full traceability to component level, as well as real time work-in-progress and quality monitoring.



The company has placed an order with Mydata for two high-speed MY100DXe Synergy SMT lines comprising, in total, four MY100DXe14 pick-and-place machines. These will be complement by new automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems, new reflow ovens and sophisticated NUTEK board handling systems.



Each of the two new SMT lines will have a maximum placement rate of 80,000 cph, and each line can accommodate up to 288 8mm component tapes plus 32 JEDEC trays. The company is also adding extra SMD storage towers on its shop floor, and has implemented the latest version of Mydata’s Mycenter software, measures that will further enhance operating efficiency and productivity.



The new equipment will be completely integrated with the MES software suite that is being supplied to TBP Electronics by Aegis Industrial Software. The MES system will ultimately be extended factory wide to cover not only the new SMT lines, but also the existing production facilities at the plant. Implementation will begin at the end of 2012.