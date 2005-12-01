ERA reviewing Category<br> 8 & 9 for RoHS Directive

ERA has been awarded a contract by the European Commission to carry out a review of Directive 2002/95/EC.

The main aim is to provide the data needed to determine if Category 8 (medical devices) and Category 9 (monitoring and control instruments) products can be brought within the scope of the Directive. ERA would be pleased to hear from anyone who would like to

contribute to this review.



ERA supporting BABT in launch of RoHS certification scheme BABT, a well respected provider of compliance services to the radio and telecoms sectors, has launched its "Total Life Cycle Solution" service for RoHS with technical assistance from ERA.



New exemptions published by the European Commission Following ERA's study for the EC, a number of new and revised exemptions have been published.



UK publishes RoHS legislation and guidance The UK has published both its implementation of the RoHS Directive and the final version of its supporting guidance. The latter incorporates many of

ERA's recommendations.