© cumypah dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 29, 2012
LDK Solar terminate two long-term solar wafer supply agreements
LDK Solar has during the last month terminated two of its long-term supply agreements with two separate companies.
LDK Solar Co., Ltd. (LDK Solar), a manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) products, has announced that it has reached an agreement with Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation to terminate their long-term solar wafer supply agreement.
Under the terms of the agreement, originally signed in September 2008, LDK Solar was to supply multicrystalline silicon wafers to Sumitomo over an eight-year period, beginning in 2009 and extending through 2016. As part of the original agreement, Sumitomo made an advanced payment representing a portion of the contract value to LDK Solar.
In exchange for LDK’s agreement to terminate the supply agreement, Sumitomo has agreed to pay LDK Solar a settlement amount totaling $33.4 million.
“We are pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable conclusion to our 2008 wafer supply contract with Sumitomo,” stated Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman of LDK Solar. “We look forward to establishing a new commercial relationship with Sumitomo. We will continue to work closely with our customers and partners as we navigate the current industry challenges.”
LDK Solar have also announced that it has reached an agreement with a Europe-based PV customer to terminate their long-term solar wafer supply agreement.
Also originally signed in 2008, LDK Solar was to supply multicrystalline silicon wafers over a ten-year period. As part of the original agreement, the PV customer made an advanced payment representing a portion of the contract value to LDK Solar.
As part of the settlement, the parties mutually agreed to terminate the supply agreement, and that LDK Solar will receive approximately $37 million.
“We will continue to work closely with our customers and partners in the currently challenging environment for the PV industry.” stated Xingxue Tong, President and CEO of LDK Solar.
Under the terms of the agreement, originally signed in September 2008, LDK Solar was to supply multicrystalline silicon wafers to Sumitomo over an eight-year period, beginning in 2009 and extending through 2016. As part of the original agreement, Sumitomo made an advanced payment representing a portion of the contract value to LDK Solar.
In exchange for LDK’s agreement to terminate the supply agreement, Sumitomo has agreed to pay LDK Solar a settlement amount totaling $33.4 million.
“We are pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable conclusion to our 2008 wafer supply contract with Sumitomo,” stated Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman of LDK Solar. “We look forward to establishing a new commercial relationship with Sumitomo. We will continue to work closely with our customers and partners as we navigate the current industry challenges.”
LDK Solar have also announced that it has reached an agreement with a Europe-based PV customer to terminate their long-term solar wafer supply agreement.
Also originally signed in 2008, LDK Solar was to supply multicrystalline silicon wafers over a ten-year period. As part of the original agreement, the PV customer made an advanced payment representing a portion of the contract value to LDK Solar.
As part of the settlement, the parties mutually agreed to terminate the supply agreement, and that LDK Solar will receive approximately $37 million.
“We will continue to work closely with our customers and partners in the currently challenging environment for the PV industry.” stated Xingxue Tong, President and CEO of LDK Solar.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments