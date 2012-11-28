© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Teradyne announce new President

Teradyne, Inc. announced that Mark E. Jagiela has been appointed President of Teradyne, effective January 1, 2013. Mike Bradley will continue as the Company's CEO.

Mr. Jagiela, 52, joined Teradyne in 1982 as a design engineer in the Company’s semiconductor test unit and served in a variety of roles at Teradyne over his 30 year career including general manager of Teradyne’s Japan Division as well as engineering, marketing and general management roles in the Semiconductor Test Division. Since 2003, he has served as the President of the Semiconductor Test Division.



CEO Mike Bradley noted, “Over the last 10 years Mark has led the transformation of our Semi Test business guiding us to industry-leading results over that time. He brings a unique combination of technological and commercial insights and a deep understanding of our customers' test challenges. I look forward to working with Mark in his new role as Teradyne's President."