© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

Nintendo releases Wii Mini for the holidays

Wii Mini, the new console from Nintendo is out in a couple weeks. It's smaller than the original and comes in matte black with a red border.

Well, this is only true if you live in Canada, since the release will only take place in Canada.



The Wii Mini will be available in stores on December 7 at a suggested retail price of just $99.9, and it is as the name states, a smaller version of the original. But the new design comes with its limitations; it's designed exclusively to play Wii games, has no Internet capabilities and does not play Nintendo GameCube games, states Nintendo.



Nintendo also states that the: Wii Mini is available exclusively in Canada during the holiday season. And no information is available about its potential availability in other territories in the future.