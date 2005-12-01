Powerwave deployed<br> Radio DAS for airport order

When the new International Terminal D opened at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on July 23, 2005, public safety and homeland security officials were able to handle mission-critical communications quickly and efficiently, utilizing one of the most comprehensive in-building DAS available today.

Designed and installed by Powerwave Technologies, Inc., a global source of wireless infrastructure solutions, the in-building wireless infrastructure system enables RF coverage throughout the terminal, providing fire, police, medical, security and other emergency service personnel clear, secure, interference-free radio communications critical to the execution of public safety and homeland security procedures.



The system provides wireless coverage throughout the three levels of the new two-million square-foot International Terminal D at DFW. Part of a $2.7 billion, five-year Capital Development Program, the Terminal D expansion project commenced following 9/11 with $45.6 million in security enhancements. Once completed, it will be the world's largest post-9/11 airport expansion, capable of serving 37,000 passengers daily, and 12.8 million passengers annually.



“Our proven expertise in implementing coverage solutions in complex environments worldwide provides DFW with the most comprehensive means for expanding its indoor communications capabilities,” said Ronald J. Buschur, president and chief executive officer, Powerwave Technologies. “By carefully integrating our in-building wireless coverage system with Terminal D's extensive security enhancements, we were able to provide key personnel with clear, secure radio communications.”



”We are pleased that Powerwave, will be able to provide our airport with a reliable, flexible, practical, scalable and cost-efficient DAS that meets the requirements of our high-density-use commercial, public safety, and government facilities,” said William L. Flowers, vice president, Information Technology Services, DFW Airport. Similar systems have been deployed at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle and Toronto Pearson International Airport in Ontario, Canada.



The DFW in-building coverage system provides a cost-effective flexible and scalable wireless network platform, converging multiple wireless services onto a single platform, supporting both broadband and narrowband wireless technology.



The deployment at DFW will incorporate Powerwave's remote fiber-fed repeaters and bi-directional amplifiers throughout the facility. On-frequency repeaters are designed to receive and transmit wireless signals on the same frequency band, ensuring seamless wireless coverage that is virtually noise-free. The units maintain high RF output power per channel to offer maximum coverage capacity. High channel selectivity reduces interference, thereby extending two-way radio communications in high-density RF environments such as those found in busy airport terminals.



Additionally, bi-directional amplifiers in the VHF and 800 megahertz (MHz) bands extend communications in the large, high-traffic terminal environment. The self-contained units incorporate built-in power supplies and utilize two service modules for the amplification of uplink and downlink signals.



Other advantages include high system availability, as modules can be quickly and easily added. The network's design distributes multiple wireless services throughout tenant and public spaces using passive components that are essentially maintenance-free. Software-based network management permits 24-hour remote monitoring or control of each active element in the network.