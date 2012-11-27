© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

GMB to inaugurate new plant in China

The PCB manufacture Global Brands Manufacture (GBM) is to open a new plant in Chongqing, China, on November 28 reports DigiTimes.

The plant will to begin with produce 600,000 square feet of PCB per month. This will will push the total capacity of GBM's production to 5.2 million square feet per month by the end of 2012.



The new plant in Chongqing is planed to increase its capacity during Q2 2013 to 1.2 million square feet of PCB's the article continues.