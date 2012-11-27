© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Toshiba building a renewable power engineering center

Toshiba Corporation announced that the company will start the construction of a thermal, hydro and renewable power engineering center at its Keihin Product Operations in Yokohama, Japan.

Scheduled to start operation in January 2014, the new center will carry out engineering, design, procurement and production control.



Toshiba anticipates growing demand for power generation systems in the global market, particularly for thermal and hydro power generation equipment in the emerging economies. Once completed, it will be home to 1,500 engineers, operate 24 hours a day.



The company established a new nuclear power engineering center at its Isogo facility in Yokohama in November 2009 and is currently constructing a smart community center in Kawasaki that will start operation in October 2013.



The new engineering will collaborate closely with Toshiba's Fuchu Complex in Japan and overseas manufacturing operations in India and China and ensure that Toshiba Group is able to deliver total solutions for thermal, hydro and renewable energy generation at the global level.