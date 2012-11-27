© photodynamx dreamstime.com

SUSS MicroOptics relocating to meet demands

SUSS MicroOptics S.A., has announced the relocation of its production facilities in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

To account for the continuously growing business and to bring the cleanroom facilities to a state of the art level, the relocation into a new production facility was necessary. The new cleanroom facilities are purpose-built and perfectly support the growth strategy of the micro-optics business. The new cleanroom will be in full operation by mid December 2012 and will give SUSS MicroOptics the flexibility to increase production capacity and if necessary to switch to a shift system in the future.



"By increasing our ownership in SUSS MicroOptics to 100% earlier this year and by relocating the operations we have achieved another milestone in focusing and streamlining our strategically important business units. SUSS MicroOptics with its key lithography technologies has become an integral part of the SUSS MicroTec group.” said Frank P. Averdung, President and CEO of SÜSS MicroTec AG.