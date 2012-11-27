© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Oclaro sells Thin Film Filter business

Oclaro, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Santa Rosa thin film filter business to Photop Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of II-VI Incorporated.

Pursuant to the agreement, Oclaro will also sell its interleaver product line to Photop Koncent, Inc. (FuZhou), a wholly owned subsidiary of II-VI. Both transactions are expected to close December 3, 2012.



Total consideration to Oclaro for these transactions will be in the form of cash proceeds of $27 million, with $23 million to be paid upon closing, $3 million payable on or before December 28, 2012 and $1 million to be held in escrow until December 31, 2013.



"Divesting our thin film filter business and the interleaver product line is consistent with our strategy to focus our resources on our core competencies," said Alain Couder, chairman and CEO of Oclaro. "The proceeds from these deals improve our balance sheet and give us additional operating flexibility to serve our global customer base. The agreements also strengthen our existing relationships with II-VI and Photop, and will ensure customers in the telecom, life sciences and industrial markets continued access to these products as part of an even broader portfolio from a market leader."



Francis J. Kramer, president and CEO of II-VI Incorporated commented, "This acquisition will enhance Photop's core business while expanding their global footprint and diversification into the growing life sciences market. We look forward to the world class team at Santa Rosa becoming a part of II-VI."