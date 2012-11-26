© alexan24 dreamstime.com

German EPA: Ban all built-in batteries

Swedish public service television (SVT) reports that The Federal Environment Agency (Umweltbundesamt) in Germany wants a ban on all electronic devices with built-in batteries throughout the EU.

This due to batteries lifespan being shorter than the actual devices and more electronic devices end up in the trash.



"Built-in batteries that are impossible to switch makes the electronic devices end up in the trash more quickly, and that is unacceptable from an environmental perspective", says Jochen Flasbarth, head of Germany's equivalent of the Environmental Protection Agency to SVT.



Germany can not impose special rules on what products that can and can not be sold. This would have to be something that is regulated within the EU. But the agency have gotten some German members of the European Parliament interested enough to actually pose the question; the possibility to introduce a regulation at EU-level, which would require all new electronic devices to have replaceable batteries.