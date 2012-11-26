© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

BuS Elektronik invests in iTAC.MES.Suite

EMS and MES harmonise for efficiency: BuS Elektronik has equipped itself for tracing and documenting batches of the relevant components by introducing the iTAC.MES.Suite.

EMS service provider and contract manufacturer BuS Elektronik - located in Riesa (near Dresden) - has been offering its full-service portfolio since 1991. The company has over 900 qualified employees, technical equipment and a production area covering 17,000 square metres.



To guarantee a quality level on the international stage in the years to come, the company decided in favour of the iTAC.MES.Suite.



The Manufacturing Execution System allows for seamless traceability as well as the documentation of batches of components utilised and the requisite observation of compliance requirements. This means that the stipulations of various traceability standards such as FDA cGMP, 21 CFR Part11 and 820, VW 80131, GS 95017 – BMW Group Standard, ZVEI Traceability Guidelines, etc. can now be easily implemented.