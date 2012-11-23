© rob hill dreamstime.com

ebm-papst invest 5 million euro in China

The ebm-papst Group has intensified its research and development activities in China with the opening of a new development centre.

At the Wai Gao Qiao site near Shanghai, the company has invested almost 5 million euro in application laboratories, including for air performance and acoustic measurements.



"Our goal is to operate state-of-the-art laboratories which help our customers locally to improve their products and to be competitive on the global market," explains Rainer Hundsdörfer, Chairman of the Managing Directors of the ebm-papst Group. "Our energy-efficient fans and newly established, ultra-modern development facilities will enable us give essential support to the growing product requirements with respect to energy efficiency and preservation of resources in China," Hundsdörfer continues.



Currently, 40 engineers and technicians are developing fans for the Chinese market. In coming months, plans call for some 30 specialists from the field of research and development to be hired to expand the existing Chinese team.



ebm-papst has been operating its own production facilities locally since 1996, and as recently as June 2011 it completed an expansion, bringing its capacity to a total of 30,000 m². "Our activities reflect the great importance we attach to the Asian market. We produce where our customers are," explains Hundsdörfer.



The technology group currently generates revenue of around 150 million euro in China, where it employs 1,200 members of staff. Production there focuses on drive motors, compact fans and GreenTech EC fans.