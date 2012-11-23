© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

Pegatron CZ to lay off

Pegatron Czech, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of set-top boxes and LCD TVs, is to reduce its workforce by 760.

The company currently employees around 1'100. Layoffs are said to be completed by the end of the year (2012). The cuts will affect 360 permanent full-time workers, 100 workers on temporary contracts and another 300 agency workers.



Local media reports, that measures are due to the loss of key customers through expired contracts. Production is now moved to China to cut costs.



The Czech site - based in Ostrava - will operate as a service and repair centre. For this, Pegatron is set to hire 20 technicians.