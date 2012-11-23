© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Samsung in new Google Chromebook

Samsung's Exynos 5 Dual (claimed to be the industry's first ARM Cortex-A15 CPUs and ARM Mali-T604 GPUs) application processor powers the new Google Chromebook.

"We are excited to have the Exynos 5 Dual equipped in Google's newest Chromebook that will offer optimum user experience within the mobile environment," said TH Kim, vice president of System LSI marketing, Device Solutions, Samsung Electronics. "The use of the ARM technology-based Exynos application processor for the Chromebook is a milestone for the industry, as it shows broader application possibilities with stepped up application processor performance."