© daimy dreamstime.com

Qimonda: 7'500 patents and patent applications worldwide on sale

The insolvency administrator over the estate of Qimonda AG, Dr. Michael Jaffé, has started the international sales process regarding the patent administration, exploitation and licensing business of the semiconductor manufacturer.

This mainly consists of the patent portfolio of Qimonda with more than 7,500 patents and patent applications worldwide. The IP rights relate to inventions that are relevant for the semiconductor, computer and communications industry.



„The patent portfolio is the result of decades of outstanding world-class R&D work“, explains Qimonda insolvency administrator Dr. Michael Jaffé. „Given the increasing importance of patents for the competition in the global high-tech industry the Qimonda-portfolio provides a unique opportunity for the purchaser to significantly improve its level of protection.“