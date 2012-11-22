© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 22, 2012
Slower decline in Summer Quarter 2012 according to DMASS
Third quarter went down by only 6%. Eastern Europe and Israel stand out with positive numbers. Germany and Italy remain weak.
As predicted, the decline in the European semiconductor distribution market started to ease out during the summer quarter. DMASS (Distributors’ and Manufacturers’ Association of Semiconductor Specialists), reported a decrease of 6% in consolidated sales over Q3 last year, to 1.41 Billion Euro. Sequentially, the numbers went down a mere 3%. Cumulatively, the distribution market dropped 12% compared to 2011.
Georg Steinberger, chairman of DMASS, commented on the results: “It is not coming as a surprise that the decline started to go backwards, as the second half of 2011 already showed significant weakness, against which we are comparing now. As bookings seem to be somewhat stable, according to several DMASS members, the decline in Q4 will be even smaller, resulting in 2012 numbers shrinking by ~10%. As the macro-economical issues in the Eurozone remain prevalent, there is no telling what 2013 might bring.”
From a regional view, Western Europe remained weak. Specifically the 2 biggest regions, Germany and Italy, again shrank over-proportionally, by -11.9% and -15.3% respectively, to 469 Million Euro (Germany) and 116 Million Euro (Italy). For the first time in years, the UK (-4.2% to 123 Million Euro) has outperformed Italy in sales. France declined by -8.8% to 95 Million Euro, Nordic by -6.5% to 145 Million Euro and Switzerland by -6.9% to 49 Million Euro. Shining stars were Russia (+20.1% to 64 Million Euro) and Israel (+22.1% to 54 Million Euro).
Georg Steinberger: “While Italy purportedly has structural and macro-economical issues, the weakness in Germany is most probably a factor of its former (and remaining) strength. Many German customers, specifically in automotive and industrial automation, had full inventories after the 2011 allocation and just have been more careful in ordering. It remains to be seen whether the export-oriented German high-tech industry can continue to benefit from a considerable better Asian economy and a certain Euro weakness.”
Product-wise, Programmable Logic, Analog, Opto and MPUs stood out with lower than average decline or flat numbers compared to last year, while Discretes, Power, MCUs and Standard Logic continue to suffer from the weakness in automotive and industrial automation respectively from a continued decline of the average selling price (ASP).
Georg Steinberger: “The continued decline in the ASP and the relatively stable volume of components sold suggest that the weakness is only partially due to the lower demand but most probably a factor of over-capacities in standard products.”
Georg Steinberger, chairman of DMASS, commented on the results: “It is not coming as a surprise that the decline started to go backwards, as the second half of 2011 already showed significant weakness, against which we are comparing now. As bookings seem to be somewhat stable, according to several DMASS members, the decline in Q4 will be even smaller, resulting in 2012 numbers shrinking by ~10%. As the macro-economical issues in the Eurozone remain prevalent, there is no telling what 2013 might bring.”
From a regional view, Western Europe remained weak. Specifically the 2 biggest regions, Germany and Italy, again shrank over-proportionally, by -11.9% and -15.3% respectively, to 469 Million Euro (Germany) and 116 Million Euro (Italy). For the first time in years, the UK (-4.2% to 123 Million Euro) has outperformed Italy in sales. France declined by -8.8% to 95 Million Euro, Nordic by -6.5% to 145 Million Euro and Switzerland by -6.9% to 49 Million Euro. Shining stars were Russia (+20.1% to 64 Million Euro) and Israel (+22.1% to 54 Million Euro).
Georg Steinberger: “While Italy purportedly has structural and macro-economical issues, the weakness in Germany is most probably a factor of its former (and remaining) strength. Many German customers, specifically in automotive and industrial automation, had full inventories after the 2011 allocation and just have been more careful in ordering. It remains to be seen whether the export-oriented German high-tech industry can continue to benefit from a considerable better Asian economy and a certain Euro weakness.”
Product-wise, Programmable Logic, Analog, Opto and MPUs stood out with lower than average decline or flat numbers compared to last year, while Discretes, Power, MCUs and Standard Logic continue to suffer from the weakness in automotive and industrial automation respectively from a continued decline of the average selling price (ASP).
Georg Steinberger: “The continued decline in the ASP and the relatively stable volume of components sold suggest that the weakness is only partially due to the lower demand but most probably a factor of over-capacities in standard products.”
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments