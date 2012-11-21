© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Agilent opens new plant in Poland

Agilent Technologies Inc. has opened a new X-ray diffraction manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland.

The new facility gives Agilent greater manufacturing capacity and enhanced R&D capabilities compared with the company's old facility. The new site has been designed specifically for the production of Agilent's expanding range of products for single-crystal X-ray diffraction, including the recently launched GV1000 X-ray Diffractometer.



"We have been looking forward to relocating to a larger, custom-designed facility for some time," said Zdzislaw Bober, country manager for Agilent Poland. "The building provides enhanced facilities for product development and manufacturing, and also provides a greatly enhanced working environment for all local employees. The space has been designed to comply with the strictest X-ray safety requirements, and this enables us to work more easily with higher intensity X-ray equipment."



Single-crystal X-ray diffraction systems are used for routine analytical chemistry and challenging small molecule and protein diffraction studies. The new facility is located only a few kilometers from Agilent's previous Wroclaw location, which the business has been steadily outgrowing as part of the Varian acquisition in 2010.