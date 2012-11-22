© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Fercad invests in new assembly line from Juki

Fercad has moved in to a new production hall and invested in a new assembly line from Juki.

Fercad Elektronik GmbH has been a service provider within the electronics industry for 22 years and currently has 55 employees. The family business, based very close to Cologne (Germany), is led by Waltraud Aumüller and her daughter Nadine Aumüller.



Earlier this year the company moved into a newly built and self financed production hall with improved production possibilities and increased capacity, and also a new SMT assembly line from Juki. Six existing Samsung assembly systems are also part of the production. The total calculated placement rate of the production is 88.000 BEs per hour.



“Decades of excellent customer relations within every department demonstrate the high quality of our production and our employees. Customer satisfaction does not only mean to deliver in time and with a balanced price performance ratio but also to invest in modern technologies and in outstandingly qualified employees”, said Nadine Aumüller.