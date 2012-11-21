© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Sanmina-SCI partners with MDA

EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI has partnered with MDA to deliver radar transmit receiver modules.

In space, weight equals cost. Decrease one and the other drops. MDA partnered with EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI to see "if it were possible to achieve, or even exceed, current performance specifications in a product [Synthetic Aperture Radars, such as the RADARSAT-2] that was intended to be part of a satellite one-half the size of its predecessor?"



Kenny James, Principal Engineer MacDoland, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., commented: "Without Sanmina-SCI, we would not be able to demonstrate our new SAR concept in such a rapid and cost-effective way. Using our initial TRM design, Sanmina-SCI performed the detailed design verification and the complete design for manufacture. They performed the entire build, test, re-work and re-test cycle and delivered sixty working modules in record time. The range of expertise brought to the table by Sanmina-SCI was impressive indeed. Their cooperative approach to working with our team enabled us to successfully demonstrate our technology in time and on a tight R&D budget."