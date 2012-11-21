© photographer dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 21, 2012
Steiner Elektronik Technologie invests in a second JUKI line
Happy with the JUKI assembly line which went into operation at the end of 2009, Steiner Elektronik Technologie (SET GmbH) decided to invest in another JUKI line in 2012 for its production plant in Rousse, Bulgaria.
The line was installed in July 2012 with the target to expand capacity and also with the option to assemble large PCBs. To complete the production, SET invested in a JUKI stencil printer GL too. These printer systems, sold through JUKI in Europe, have found a ready market since their first presentation at the SMT exhibition 2012.
Since SET was founded in 1969, it has developed into one of the largest PCB manufacturers in Europe. The company is also well known as an enterprise for high tech electronic assembly. Every week, over 3000 kg of bare PCBs and assembled devices leave the factory for approximately 500 customers throughout Bulgaria and Western Europe.
The newly installed JUKI line consists of KE-2070E and KE-2080E mounters, a TR-6 tray holder and a JUKI stencil printer GL. With this line, PCBs of up to 510 x 460 mm can be assembled with components from 01005 up to 74 x 74 mm or 50 x 150 mm and a height of 25 mm.
Also, the JUKI stencil printer handles PCBs up to 510 x 510 mm and compliments perfectly the JUKI assembly line. Its print process is steady and provides excellent quality for 01005 components.
