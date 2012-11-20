© beisea dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 20, 2012
CTS appoints new President and CEO
CTS Corporation has appointed Kieran O’Sullivan to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 7, 2013.
Mr. O’Sullivan will succeed Vinod M. Khilnani, current Chairman and CEO, who will remain on the Board of Directors of the Corporation and continue to serve as Executive Chairman until the Annual Shareholders Meeting in 2013 and retire from CTS Corporation on December 31, 2013.
Mr. Khilnani had previously announced his desire to retire and the Board had begun a succession process in March 2012. It is anticipated that Mr. O’Sullivan will be appointed to the Board of Directors as soon as practicable following his effective date.
“We are excited to bring Kieran O’Sullivan on as CTS’ next President and CEO,” said Vinod M. Khilnani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Kieran’s background, operational experience, executive leadership, and capabilities in bringing new technologies to global markets, make him uniquely qualified to lead CTS’ growth initiatives going forward.”
Mr. O’Sullivan, 50, brings over twenty-five years of executive leadership experience in high-growth, technology companies. Currently, Mr. O’Sullivan is Executive Vice President of Continental AG’s Global Infotainment and Connectivity Business and leads the NAFTA Interior Division, having joined Continental AG in 2006 as part of the acquisition of Motorola’s Automotive Electronics Business.
Prior to that, Mr. O’Sullivan served in various senior management roles at Motorola, Inc. since 1990, including the head of the Interior Electronics Business Unit, Corporate Vice President and General Manager and co-leader of Motorola’s global automotive business.
