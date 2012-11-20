© jultud dreamstime.com

TT electronics expands North American operations

TT electronics expands its North American operations with a new Mexicali production facility.

TT electronics expands its North American operations in Mexicali, Mexico with a new production facility for the company’s portfolio of variable and passive components serving the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation, energy and industrial electronics markets.



The addition of the approximately 68,000ft2 facility, along with a 33% expansion of the existing factory, will bring new production lines to the campus, and will allow the company to significantly increase its local employee base during the next year, a press release states.



“Mexicali was a natural choice for expansion, having had great success with our existing operations there,” said Geraint Anderson, CEO at TT electronics. “The quality of the team gives us confidence in their ability to support its expansion into a major global manufacturing site for our company. The team has a track record achieving the quality performance and cost competitiveness that will position the division for sustainable growth and profitability.”



Jorge De La Torre, Site Director at TT electronics’ Mexicali campus said, “The team in Mexicali is thrilled with the expansion of our campus. We have worked very hard to grow and support our customer base in North America, and look forward to developing our team.”