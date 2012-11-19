© wizzyfx dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 19, 2012
Mirtec expands facility
Mirtec has expanded its manufacturing operations in Anseong, South Korea.
The expansion provides an additional 15,250 square feet of manufacturing area increasing the total square footage of the facility to over 64,075 square feet
"Mirtec has experienced impressive growth over the last several years”, said Chanwha Pak, CEO of Mirtec Co, ltd. “Since the grand opening of our Anseong manufacturing facility in 2008, we have seen our production volume triple from 350 units per year to a forecasted volume of over 1,000 units by end of 2012. This expansion ensures our ability to keep up with growing demand for our products and services.
”Mirtec’s new expanded manufacturing facility will support a total production capacity of approximately 2,500 units per year. “The fact is that we were simply running out of room!” said Brian D’Amico, President of Mirtec’s North American Sales and Service Division. “This additional manufacturing area will allow us to quickly ramp-up production to meet growing demand for our products while delivering the high level of quality and customer service to which Mirtec is committed.”
