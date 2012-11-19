© studio 37 dreamstime.com

LPKF raises revenue guidance slightly for 2012

Mechanical engineering specialist LPKF Laser & Electronics AG continues its positive performance despite the clouds gathering on the economic horizon.

The unabated demand from international customers for laser systems for use in electronic component manufacturing enabled the company to boost revenue by 36 percent year on year to EUR 82.5 million in the first nine months of the current financial year.



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved from EUR 9.2 million to EUR 14.8 million. This corresponds to an increase of 61 percent and an EBIT margin of just under 18 percent. At revenue of EUR 32.2 million and EBIT of EUR 7.3 million, the third quarter was the strongest ever in the company’s history. The EBIT margin was 23 percent.



Due to the positive business performance in the year’s second half, the LPKF Group has slightly raised its previous guidance for 2012. The Group now expects consolidated revenue to come in between EUR 106 million and EUR 109 million. This compares to the previous guidance calling for consolidated revenue between EUR 100 million and EUR 105 million. LPKF expects an EBIT margin between 16 percent and 17 percent after initially expecting 15 percent to 17 percent.



The strong revenue growth this year is due in part to a large order from the solar industry. In view of the continuing weakness of the solar market, the Company is preparing for a decline in revenue in the Solar Equipment product group and therefore expects a temporary slowdown in revenue growth in 2013 with an EBIT margin of 14 percent to 16 percent. Given a stable economic environment, LPKF expects revenue to grow again by approximately 10 percent and the EBIT margin to come in between 15 percent and 17 percent in 2014.



In addition to the solar business, the major contributing factor to the consolidated profit recorded in the first nine months of this year has been a strong revenue increase in the PCB Production Equipment and Welding Equipment product groups. “We are firmly committed to further expanding our leading positions in all our markets. The continued trend toward miniaturization and ever increasing requirements on the quality of electronic components are paving the way for the use of laser technology in electronics production,” said LPKF CEO Dr. Ingo Bretthauer.