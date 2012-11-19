© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Plexus goes Medical in San Jose

EMS-provider Plexus has received ISO 13485 certification at its San Jose, CA facility. This certification was awarded, after extensive third-party audits, by DNV Certification.

Mike Tendick, Market Sector Vice President for Plexus’ Healthcare/Life Sciences Market Sector, commented, “We proactively align our quality and regulatory activities to meet our customers’ needs. Achieving ISO 13485 certification in our San Jose facility highlights our commitment to providing Product Realization services to our West Coast Healthcare/Life Sciences customers in this important technology region.”



"We are proud of this accomplishment. In this competitive environment, Plexus offers our customers assurance that our facility embraces the most stringent quality and regulatory requirements of the medical device industry." said Don Landry, General Manager of Plexus Manufacturing Solutions San Jose. "Plexus provides our customers with the competitive advantage they require. We deliver optimized solutions, customer service excellence and flawless execution."