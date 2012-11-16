© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Kitron ASA names new COO

With effect from February 1 2013 Israel Losada Salvador will join Kitron ASA with total responsibility for Manufacturing, Supply chain and Quality.

Mr. Salvador has extensive experience from operations within the Oil&Gas sector and has a Masters degree in Finance & Administration from NHH (Norway) and a Master's degree in Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Valencia. He is 38 years of age, born and raised in Valencia, and lives in Asker.



His last assignment was as Supply Chain Manager with one of Schlumberger's Product Groups.



"Mr. Salvador will play a key role in our efforts to optimize our supply chain across the group. This is a new position in Kitron which we believe will be important to drive performance improvement. Our ambition to reduce inventory by NOK 100 million over the next year, is one example of an area where we target improvement," says Jørgen Bredesen, CEO Kitron ASA.