Massive layoffs at Sumika Electronic Materials Poland

Sumika is one of the companies located in Crystal Park, a TV manufacturing centre in northern Poland, where Sharp has its factory.

Klaudiusz Orlowski, administration director confirmed for evertiq, the plan for massive layoffs. No specific number of employees affected by the layoffs has not been given.



The whole process is expected to be finish until end of march 2013.



Poor economy, demand fall and low production profitability has been named in europe.

Two weeks ago, Orion, another TV producer located in Crystal Park, announced a facility closure.