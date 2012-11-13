© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

Silica appoints General Manager for lighting & new markets

Silica has appointed Martin Bielesch as General Manager EMEA for its Lighting and New Market business.

In his position he will join the Silica Executive Management, reporting directly into Miguel Fernandez, President of Silica.



He joins Silica from Future Electronics where he most recently held the position of VP Deputy Managing Director EMEA, in which he was instrumental in establishing the Future Lighting Solutions business in Europe.



"Silica has been very successful at establishing itself as the 'Engineers of Distribution', taking our broad design-in support strategy across Europe. The time is now right for us to replicate that success in the Lighting and RFID markets, segments we have grown solidly over the last few years, commented Miguel Fernandez,

President at Silica.