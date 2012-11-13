© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Danfoss moves production to Poland

Danfoss subsidiary Devi will transfer its production from Vejle in Denmark to Grodzisk in Poland.

40 employees will be terminated and the transfer will take place in spring next year. According to the company, production has been split between the unit in Vejle and Poland. The unit in Vejle was supposed to focus on special solutions, but as the market has not grown sufficiently, the company has now decided to close down the unit, according to TVSyd in Denmark.