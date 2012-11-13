© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

ICCO to represent Essemtec

ICCO has become Essemtec's official representative and distributor throughout Romania and Bulgaria.

This partnership helps Essemtec strengthen its presence and customer support in these countries. As a reaction to increasing demand, Essemtec is strengthening its presence in these regions through a local distributor. ICCO will be responsible for sales, service and support with immediate effect.