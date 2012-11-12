© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

HTC and Apple: Now at peace

One of the "patent wars" in the smart phone world have been settled. HTC and Apple have agreed to drop all lawsuits against one another.

HTC and Apple have reached a global settlement that includes the dismissal of all current lawsuits and a ten-year license agreement. The license extends to current and future patents held by both parties. The terms of the settlement are confidential.



“HTC is pleased to have resolved its dispute with Apple, so HTC can focus on innovation instead of litigation,” said Peter Chou, CEO of HTC.



“We are glad to have reached a settlement with HTC,” said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. “We will continue to stay laser focused on product innovation.”



How this will affect the lawsuits between Apple, Samsung and Motorola is yet to be seen.