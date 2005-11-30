Huawei approved Supplier for<br> Vodafone's Global Supply Chain

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. one of the world's leading networking and telecommunications equipment suppliers today announced that it had signed a Global Framework Agreement with Vodafone, the world's largest mobile operator, for mobile network infrastructure.

This agreement marks the 1st time a telecommunications equipment supplier from China has received Approved Supplier status from Vodafone Global Supply Chain. The agreement establishes the terms and conditions for the supply of Huawei's solutions to any one of the Vodafone operating companies worldwide.



Detlef Schultz , Vodafone's Global Supply Chain Director, has stated "Huawei has successfully fulfilled the selection criteria required by the Vodafone Supplier Qualification process to become an Approved Global Supplier. The Global Framework Agreement recently signed with Vodafone gives Huawei the opportunity to develop its business opportunities within the Vodafone Group. Vodafone's Global Approved Suppliers are key enablers in the delivery of increased value to Vodafone's customers and shareholders".



Mr. Zhengfei Ren, CEO of Huawei Technologies, said, "Vodafone is the world's top-tier mobile operator, and Huawei is very pleased to have passed Vodafone's accreditation, thus becoming one of Vodafone's global approved suppliers. Huawei is committed to providing Vodafone with innovative solutions to better support Vodafone's global operations."



Huawei has grown to become one of the world's leading mobile telecommunications equipment suppliers. The revenue of its mobile telecommunications systems for 2005 has accounted for over 50% of the total revenue by the present time, while its mobile products are now serving 140 million subscribers in the world.



According to a survey conducted by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), Huawei possesses 5% of the world's total amount of UMTS essential patents, enabling Huawei to rank among the world's Top 5.