Schweizer confirms forecast for Fiscal Year 2012

Schweizer Electronic AG reports on sales revenues of 23.8 (previous year 25.6) million Euro for the third quarter 2012.

Thus sales of the first nine months in 2012 were at 77.5 million Euro following 83.7 million Euro in the previous year and therefore 7% below the comparison period.



In the third quarter the company achieved an EBIT of 1.2 (previous year 2.6) million Euro. This corresponds to an EBIT-Margin of 5% for the third quarter. EBIT for the first nine months in 2012 was 5.0 (previous year 8.3) million Euro. Thus the EBIT-Margin of 6.4% as per end of September was within the margin of 5 to 7% expected for the year 2012.



With an order entry of 20.4 million Euro (previous year 17.6 million Euro) in the reporting period, the company registered an increase of 16 % compared to the previous year. Partic- ularly with customers from the automotive segment Schweizer could achieve success- es: The quarterly sales for this segment increased – despite the currently critical situation in the automotive sector – to 15.4 million Euro, following 14.3 million Euro in the third quar- ter of 2011.



The company attributes this positive development to its innovative solutions which allow its customers a reduction of the system cost.



Equity, too, developed positively and increased during the course of the current fiscal year by 2.0 million Euro to 44.0 million Euro (Dec. 31, 2011: 42.0 million Euro). As part of this development the equity ratio increased to 61 % (previous year 59 %).



„In the light of aggravated market conditions we still have achieved good results and find ourselves within the scope of our forecast. In the areas of mobility and energy efficiency the positive trends continue to last. We therefore hold on to our strategic investments as only this way Schweizer can expand its position in future. With a view to the expected development of the markets we have already decided for savings and initialized according measures. Thus we are prepared for a difficult market environment”, says Dr. Marc Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG.



For the current fiscal year Schweizer confirms the forecast published in July: The company expects sales of 95 to 100 million Euro. For the division Electronic Schweizer still projects an EBIT margin of 5 to 7%. Investments into its division Energy will burden the results with 1 to 2%.