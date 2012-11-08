© ermess dreamstime.com

Goepel and SiliconAid join forces

Goepel electronic announces joint developments with SiliconAid Solutions in the area of chip level debug in board and system environments.

The goal of the cooperation is the integration of the chip centric SiliconAid Debugger called JTD into Goepel electronic’s System Cascon platform based on a two-step approach.



The first step is the ability to use Goepel electronic JTAG/Boundary Scan controller hardware, such as PicoTAP, Scanbooster, or Scanflex hardware, directly with SiliconAid’s JTD software.



The second, longer term, step will address the integration of JTD software within the System Cascon platform. This will allow users to use the JTD software to focus on chip-level debug tasks, while the System Cascon software manages the remaining board and system circuitry to provide test access to the chip under test.



”We are excited about the prospect of offering our customers the ability to use SiliconAid’s chip-level debug tools in conjunction with our board and system focused JTAG/Boundary Scan test and in-system programming solutions”, comments Heiko Ehrenberg, Managing Director of North American Operations at Goepel Electronics LLC. “This fits in perfectly with our strategy of utilizing embedded system access technologies for test, debug, and programming applications throughout the entire product life cycle.”



“SiliconAid is excited to be collaborating with Goepel electronic to extend our chip level JTAG expertise for those Customer’s products that have progressed through the product development cycle to board level implementations”, says Jim Johnson, President of SiliconAid Solutions. “This combination of technologies will allow customers to leverage chip level patterns and advanced chip level focused debug at the board level and correlate both environments. The cooperation between Goepel and SiliconAid will greatly enhance our Customer’s time and quality to market.”