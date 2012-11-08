© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Techno-Service invest in Gardien machinery

Techno-Service as recently invested in new equipment, a Acceler8 high-production scanner from Gardien.

The Acceler8 is thought to speed up turnaround times on the test floor by pre-testing up to 95% of each panel and it integrates with the existing equipment at Techno-Service.



The capacity of the Acceler8 enables the testing time on all three existing machines to be significantly reduced.



“Our main goal was to increase throughput of the test department, it was our bottleneck. This problem does not exist any longer. In addition our new product ‘5 LT’, which allows larger orders to be produced within 5 days (as a standard), meant that we were looking to reduce our testing time in order to meet this tight lead time. After a three month trial period, we can confirm that the Acceler8 increased the efficiency of our test department by 40%, increased smooth movement of orders (very important during the accumulation) and we now have much less orders being tested on the Econo-Tower tester, for us this is a real cost saving as less adapters need to be drilled.” stated Mr Andrzej Wałachowski,Vice President at Techno-Service S.A.