Sparton to acquire Onyx

Sparton's wholly owned subsidiary, Sparton Onyx, LLC has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Onyx EMS, LLC (Onyx) in a $43.25 million all-cash transaction, subject to certain post-closing adjustments.

Onyx, with sites in both Watertown, South Dakota and Minneapolis, Minnesota, primarily manufactures medical devices for OEM and emerging technology companies, including products for cardiovascular diagnostics, hearing assistance, patient temperature and warming, point-of-care diagnostics, and surgical equipment used in intraosseous medicine.



“The addition of Onyx meets the criteria of our growth strategy by providing further expansion regionally into the Minneapolis medical device corridor, diversifying our customer base through both existing programs and a strong business development pipeline, and to continue to increase the number of complex sub-assembly and full device programs within Sparton. Additionally, Onyx brings solid, long-term customer relationships that will utilize Sparton’s expanded list of service offerings such as our low cost country footprint in Viet Nam and full engineering design capabilities,” commented Cary Wood, President & CEO of Sparton Corporation.



“As Sparton continues to implement its strategic growth plan, we plan to meet our growth expectations by focusing on new business development, internal product research and development, and complementary and compatible acquisitions. We are pleased to have Onyx joining the Sparton family and look forward to the efficient integration of this business as we expect this acquisition to improve profitability and enhance shareholder value,” Mr. Wood concluded.



The transaction is expected to close no later than November 30, 2012.