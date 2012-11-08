© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

Cicor wins contract to supply sensor modules

Cicor - headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland) - and its Microelectronics Division has secured a major contract for the manufacture of sensor modules for industrial cameras.

The agreement covers the manufacture of around 10,000 modules and has a term of three years. The modules are to be manufactured by the Cicor Microelectronics Division at its Radeberg production site in Germany. The new contract represents a total volume of over EUR 3 million.