GM hiring 3'000 employees from HP

General Motors and Hewlett-Packard Co. have entered new multi-year project services and software contracts, which sees 3'000 HP employees - already working on GM’s business - will transition to the auto company’s employment rolls.

“These agreements with HP will enable us to accelerate the progress of our IT transformation by delivering increased innovation and speed of delivery to our GM business partners, and reduce the cost of ongoing IT operations,” said GM Chief Information Officer Randy Mott. “Transforming our internal IT operations will give us the resources, tools and flexibility we need to provide better services and products to our global GM customers.”



GM is moving from a highly out-sourced to a largely in-sourced business model, changing the mix so more employees are focused on innovation rather than operations. As part of this, GM has announced new IT innovation centers in Austin, Texas, and Warren, Michigan, with the locations of two more centers yet to be announced.