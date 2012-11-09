© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

Manz secures Display segment order

Manz AG has received a new order totalling EUR 20.8 million in its Display segment.

The order comprises systems and plants for the production of components for touch panel applications, including components for a new generation of touch-enabled terminals based on the “Windows 8” operating system. The order will largely become effective in terms of revenue and earnings in the coming financial year.



The ordered equipment includes systems for wet-chemical processes for substrates in the most varied types of formats.



Dieter Manz, CEO of Manz AG, expressed his pleasure at this new order: "We are proud that, at the end of 2012, we have won a further major order in our high-growth Display business unit. This represents a clear success of our diversification strategy, setting a positive signal for the coming financial year. Particularly due to Microsoft's new "Windows 8", we identify significant opportunities to dynamically expand our Display business unit, and we are negotiating further major orders in this environment. At the same time, this also allows us to gradually compensate for the current sharp decline of revenues in the photovoltaic segment."