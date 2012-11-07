© kornwa dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 07, 2012
Plexus lose Juniper deal
EMS-provider Plexus Corp. is no longer a supplier to Juniper Networks, Inc.
Plexus was informed of the disengagement on Monday, November 5, 2012. The timing of the transition of Juniper business from Plexus is not yet known, although it is currently expected to occur by the end of the current fiscal year.
Commenting on the disengagement, Dean Foate, President and CEO said, "This is very surprising news to us given our recent communications and activities with Juniper, including the recent award of Juniper programs and our collaboration with Juniper on activities to support their competitiveness. Plexus has been an important strategic supplier to Juniper for more than a decade. While this is a significant event for us in the near term, our new business wins of $956 million during fiscal 2012, including in the networking/communications sector, provides us continued optimism in our strategy."
