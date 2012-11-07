© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Husqvarna lays off 600 worldwide

The proposed measures include a reduction of approximately 600 employees, whereof almost half are in Sweden, mainly in Huskvarna.

“I regret that we have to reduce the number of employees. The proposed measures aim to improve efficiency, reduce the fixed cost base and further increase flexibility,” says Hans Linnarson, President and CEO of the Husqvarna Group. He continues: “Even though we make reductions in Huskvarna, it will continue to be a very important unit to us.”



Measures are planned to be implemented during the first six months of 2013 after negotiations with the respective unions. Cost savings will be achieved gradually and full annual effect of around SEK 220m will be reached during 2014. For 2013 cost savings are estimated at around SEK 160m. Costs for implementing these measures are estimated at approximately SEK 250m, which will be charged to the operating income for the fourth quarter of 2012.



In addition to the above, the Group will during 2013 also benefit from cost savings of around SEK 50m. The savings relate to measures under previously announced restructuring, including relocation of manufacturing from Sweden to Poland, which began in 2010.